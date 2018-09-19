Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur Police charge man for fraudulent debit card use

Jose Ortiz was arrested for the theft and fraudulent use of a Decatur woman's debit card.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 3:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Jose Ortiz was charged today for theft of property and five instances of fraudulent debit card use between August 1, 2018 and August 8, 2018.

A Decatur woman reported the theft and fraudulent use of her debit card on August 14, 2018. Police obtained surveillance footage of each transaction, which led them to identify Ortiz as the suspect.

Police obtained warrants for Ortiz's arrest on September 14, 2018 and took him into custody on September 18, 2018. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events