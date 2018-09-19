Decatur Police charge man for fraudulent debit card use

Jose Ortiz was charged today for theft of property and five instances of fraudulent debit card use between August 1, 2018 and August 8, 2018.

A Decatur woman reported the theft and fraudulent use of her debit card on August 14, 2018. Police obtained surveillance footage of each transaction, which led them to identify Ortiz as the suspect.

Police obtained warrants for Ortiz's arrest on September 14, 2018 and took him into custody on September 18, 2018. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $6,000 bond.