Police say there is no danger to the public after a shooting

One person was shot inside a home in Athens.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 4:53 PM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

A shooting investigationg is underway in Athens after one person was shot inside a home.

Police tell WAAY 31 the victim is a male. He was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. His condition is not known at this time. Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at a home in 23000 block of Founders Circle in the Canebrake community.

Police have not said if they have a suspect in custody or if there is an active search. They did say however there believe there is no active threat to the community. 

