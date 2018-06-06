Police say there is no danger to the public after a shooting

A shooting investigationg is underway in Athens after one person was shot inside a home.

Police tell WAAY 31 the victim is a male. He was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. His condition is not known at this time. Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at a home in 23000 block of Founders Circle in the Canebrake community.

Police have not said if they have a suspect in custody or if there is an active search. They did say however there believe there is no active threat to the community.