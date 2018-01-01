Police say bath salts found during traffic stop

Decatur police said an SUV without a license tag ended up leading them to four and a half pounds of illegal drugs.

On Friday police said they pulled over the SUV near the intersection of Beltline Road and Clarkview Street because a license wasn't plainly visible. The driver of the SUV, Shawki Adam Salah, 36, of Madison, Tenn., had a suspended driver's license, police said.

A K-9 unit was called to the traffic stop and indicated there were drugs in Salah's vehicle, police said. A search of the vehicle turned up about four and a half pounds of cathinone.

Cathinone is classified as a Schedule I drug and has been packaged for sale before as bath salts, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Salah was arrested for drug possession, driving on a suspended license and not having a visible tag. His bond was set at $1,600.