Police respond to a suspicious car sitting in a driveway and discover meth

Decatur Police arrested two people after finding meth in their car.

It happened when officers responded to College Street SE Sunday on a suspicious vehicle in a driveway. When officers arrived they found Patrick Dotson behind the wheel and Ashley Gabbard in the passenger seat. Police say during their questioning they found both people to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Officers also say Ashley Gabbard gave them a false name due to her having a warrant already out from Decatur Police.

Both Gabbard and Dotson were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a flase name and failure to appear.

Dotson was booked into the Morgan County jail on a $1,000 bond.

Gabbard was booked into the Morgan County jail on a $3,600 bond.