Clear

Police respond to a suspicious car sitting in a driveway and discover meth

Police arrest two people sitting in a car for meth

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 1:04 PM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Decatur Police arrested two people after finding meth in their car. 

Scroll for more content...

It happened when officers responded to College Street SE Sunday on a suspicious vehicle in a driveway. When officers arrived they found Patrick Dotson behind the wheel and Ashley Gabbard in the passenger seat. Police say during their questioning they found both people to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Officers also say Ashley Gabbard gave them a false name due to her having a warrant already out from Decatur Police.

Both Gabbard and Dotson were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a flase name and failure to appear. 

Dotson was booked into the Morgan County jail on a $1,000 bond.

Gabbard was booked into the Morgan County jail on a $3,600 bond.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events