Police release name of suspect in Lee Drive shooting

(Photo provided by Huntsville Police Department)

Huntsville police said Marcus Prentice opened fire on four people Tuesday night.

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 11:53 AM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 11:53 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Huntsville police have released the identity of a man who they said opened fire on a house Tuesday night.

Marcus Antonio Prentice, 37, is wanted on four felony assault warrants for the shooting on Lee Drive Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened after an altercation at the home. Prentice is accused of leaving, coming back and opening fire, hitting four people.

Prentice is 5'11" and 160 pounds.

Anyone who knows where he is is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

