Police recapture escaped Franklin Co. inmate

A week after a Franklin County inmate escaped from jail, Florence police captured him.

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 9:36 PM
Updated: Sep. 8, 2018 9:48 PM
Posted By: MaryLee Melendez

Escaped inmate, Robert Lee Brown, broke out of the Franklin County jail last weekend.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Brown was recaptured Saturday by the Florence police department. 

Brown escaped the county jail by cutting a hole through a fence.

He was in jail due to a previous burglary case and will now faces additional charges. 

