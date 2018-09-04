Clear

Police need help identifying theft suspects

According to authorities, the suspects stole three Fitbits from Target on July 27th.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 3:08 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two theft suspects. 

According to authorities, the suspects stole three Fitbits from Target on July 27th. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Posser at 256-341-4842. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events