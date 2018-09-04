The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two theft suspects.
According to authorities, the suspects stole three Fitbits from Target on July 27th.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Posser at 256-341-4842.
Related Content
- Huntsville Police trying to identify theft suspects
- Police need help identifying theft suspects
- Madison County authorities identify package theft suspect
- PHOTOS: Decatur police searching for theft suspect
- Car GPS helps police catch theft suspect
- Huntsville Police searching for theft suspect
- Huntsville Police searching for multiple theft suspects
- Boaz police searching for theft suspect
- Decatur Police seeking help in identifying suspect
Scroll for more content...