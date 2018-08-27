Police need help identifying a man

The Madison Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a man.
According to authorities, this person is wanted in relation to an investigation regarding a misdemeanor retail theft.
The theft happened at the Walmart in Madison.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Beasley at 256-722-7190.
