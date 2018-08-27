Clear

Police need help identifying a man

According to authorities, this person is wanted in relation to an investigation regarding a misdemeanor retail theft.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 11:11 AM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

The Madison Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a man. 

The theft happened at the Walmart in Madison. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Beasley at 256-722-7190. 

