Huntsville police are investigating a shooting call in south Huntsville.

Police were called to Hunters Ridge Apartments at 11:40 a.m. but said they couldn't find a victim.

A short time after responding to the apartments, police said a shooting victim turned up in north Huntsville with an injury that was not life-threatening, police said.

Officers were interviewing people at Hunters Ridge to determine what the connection was.

No arrests had been made.