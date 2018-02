Huntsville police have a suspect in custody for a murder at an abandoned apartment building.

Police and HEMSI were on the scene at an apartment on Boxwood Court, which is located off Boxwood Drive, around 9:30 a.m. A suspect was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.

Police said a man's body was found in an unoccupied apartment. They said they believe the victim was murdered sometime Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back soon for updates.