Police investigating child's death

Huntsville police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl off of South Memorial Parkway.
It appears the child was left in a hot car, according to the Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill.
Berryhill said the car was at another location for a period of time, and the driver pulled into a business' parking lot when they realized the child was in the car.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
