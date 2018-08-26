Clear

Police investigating child's death

Huntsville police are investigating the death of a child.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 6:55 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 10:49 PM
Posted By: Regan Spencer

Huntsville police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl off of South Memorial Parkway.

It appears the child was left in a hot car, according to the Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill.

Berryhill said the car was at another location for a period of time, and the driver pulled into a business' parking lot when they realized the child was in the car.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

