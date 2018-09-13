Police investigate stabbing incident in Jackson County

Law enforcement received a call to a domestic incident shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday morning at a home on County Road 131 in the community of Bryant.

Officials say that Tyler Jackson Blackwell, the 25-year-old suspect, was under the influence of methamphetamine and began slashing at the air with a knife in each hand. In the process, he allegedly stabbed his mother in the chest, his stepfather in the arm and his stepbrother in the hand.

The family was taken by helicopter to Erlanger in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The stepbrother has been treated and released. The condition of Blackwell's mother and stepfather is still unknown. Blackwell is in critical condition.