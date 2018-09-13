Clear

Police investigate stabbing incident in Jackson County

The suspect allegedly stabbed his family while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 10:59 AM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 11:01 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Law enforcement received a call to a domestic incident shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday morning at a home on County Road 131 in the community of Bryant.

Officials say that Tyler Jackson Blackwell, the 25-year-old suspect, was under the influence of methamphetamine and began slashing at the air with a knife in each hand. In the process, he allegedly stabbed his mother in the chest, his stepfather in the arm and his stepbrother in the hand.

The family was taken by helicopter to Erlanger in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The stepbrother has been treated and released. The condition of Blackwell's mother and stepfather is still unknown. Blackwell is in critical condition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events