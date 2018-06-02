Clear

Police identify woman killed in Decatur

The woman was hit by a vehicle on Somerville Road Friday.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 11:01 AM

Decatur police have identified a woman who was hit by a vehicle Friday night.

Police said the woman killed was Brandi L. Taylor, 25. 

Taylor was lying on Somerville Road when she was hit by a passing vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the autopsy showed no indication of a homicide. Forensic experts are still working to determine the cause of her death.

