Police identify woman killed in Decatur

Decatur police have identified a woman who was hit by a vehicle Friday night.
Police said the woman killed was Brandi L. Taylor, 25.
Taylor was lying on Somerville Road when she was hit by a passing vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said the autopsy showed no indication of a homicide. Forensic experts are still working to determine the cause of her death.
