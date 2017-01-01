Police create 'safe exchange zone' in Tennessee city

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A police department in Tennessee has created a "safe exchange zone" for transactions and child custody exchanges.

Chattanooga police said in a statement Wednesday that the area is in front of the Police Service Center. It will have several video cameras to ensure safe transactions.

Police Chief David Roddy tells news outlets the cameras are on 24 hours a day, and that the system stores recordings for about 30 days.

Police will not monitor transactions in real-time, and no appointment is necessary.

Deals involving illegal activity, firearms, ammunition, and explosives are prohibited.

