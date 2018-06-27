Police confirm the identity of remains found at Moon Cemetary

Madison County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Wednesday concerning remains found.

According to investigators, the remains have been identified as Oralia Mendoza.

Mendoza's 13-year-old granddaughter, Mariah Lopez's remains were found on Jun. 7th in Owens Cross Roads.

Officials tell WAAY 31, the bodies were found a week apart but died on the same day.

Two men have been charged with Lopez and Mandoza's death.

Yoni Aguilar, 26, and Israel Palomino, 34, are both charged with Capital Murder of Lopez and Mandoza.

Palomino was initially booked on drug charges and later charged with Capital Murder.

According to authorities, Aguilar was an undocumented immigrant and Palomino was in the US on a green card.

Investigators say, Lopez died from a sharp force to the neck.

Authorities don't believe there are any other suspects.