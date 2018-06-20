Police confirm person of interest in custody in triple homicide

Huntsville police said a person of interest in the deaths of three people Tuesday is in custody.

Police said the person is being held in a jurisdiction outside of Huntsville on unrelated charges.

Three bodies were found in a home on Knollbrook Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Police have still not released the identities of the victims but said two of them were related.

This is a developing story. Be sure to refresh or check back soon for updates.