Police capture final Santa's Village employee robbery suspect

The fourth man accused of robbing employees at a Huntsville Christmas attraction is behind bars after receiving a tip that he was possibly in Muscle Shoals.

Police say Ralph Evans Lemay, 40, was arrested by Muscle Shoals authorities without any incident. He was being held in the Colbert County Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail Thursday afternoon.

Lemay is the last of four suspects to be arrested in the robbery case. They are accused of targeting employees at EarlyWorks Museum on the night of Dec 20. Police arrested Russell Housman, 43, Zachery Phillips, 23 and Michael Coughlin a little more than a week later.

All four are being charged with first-degree robbery.