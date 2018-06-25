Clear

Police ask for help identifying suspect

Decatur police say they're looking for a man accused of an armed bank robbery.

Decatur police are asking for the public to help identify the man they believe tried to rob Bank Independent at 2606 Highway 31 South.
It happened Monday afternoon around 12:13 P.M.
He is a black man, approximately 5' 11" and between 150 to 160 pounds, according to investigators.
He was wearing blue jeans, black sunglasses, a black and white hat, and black tennis shoes.
He had a handgun with him at the time, so he's considered armed and dangerous at this time.
If you have any information about who he may be, you're asked to contact Decatur police at (256) 341 - 4660.

