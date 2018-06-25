Police ask for help identifying suspect

Scroll for more content...
It happened Monday afternoon around 12:13 P.M.
He is a black man, approximately 5' 11" and between 150 to 160 pounds, according to investigators.
He was wearing blue jeans, black sunglasses, a black and white hat, and black tennis shoes.
He had a handgun with him at the time, so he's considered armed and dangerous at this time.
If you have any information about who he may be, you're asked to contact Decatur police at (256) 341 - 4660.
