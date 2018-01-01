Police arrest man for robbery, pistol-whipping man

A Decatur man is facing robbery and assault charges after police said they saw him pistol-whip and try to rob two men.

Brian Rashad Bellman Jr., 19, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree assault.

Decatur police said officers saw Bellman pistol-whip one man and hold another at gunpoint in an alley off Locust Street and 18th Avenue Southeast Thursday afternoon.

Police ran over to the men and took Bellman into custody.

He's in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $180,000.