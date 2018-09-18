Police arrest father of Blossomwood student

Huntsville Police have arrested the father of the Blossomwood Elementary student who brought a gun to school that accidentally discharged and shot another student in the hand.

The investigation into the shooting led HPD to obtain evidence about the gun, which was originally possessed by Letroy Cole Jr.

Cole was arrested on two charges for unlawfully possessing a stolen firearm as a convicted felon. He is currently being held in the Madison County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond.