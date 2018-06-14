Police arrest Huntsville man on drug trafficking charges

A Huntsville man is in jail after police said they found meth, opiates and a gun in his north Huntsville home.
Madison-Morgan County STAC agents raided a home in the 3000 block of Forsythe Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday and said they found nine ounces of meth, 20 grams of opiates, a pistol and $14,156 in cash.
Agents arrested Heratio Sanchez Moore, 30, on two counts of drug trafficking and one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
Moore was jailed in the Madison County Jail on bonds totaling $415,000.
