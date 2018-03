One person is in the critical condition after Huntsville Police responded to a call concerning a shooting at 2700 Barbara Dr.

According to authorities, a confrontation started between two people at a house. Later the offender arrived at another house and shot the victim outside the second home.

Police said they have a suspect in mind, but are not releasing any information at this time.

WAAY 31 will release more information as it becomes available.