Police and downtown businesses beef up security for St. Patrick's Day

The 41st annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Huntsville will impact commuters in the area with Huntsville Police shutting down streets starting at 10:30 a.m.

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 they will also have more officers around the parade for security.

Business owners downtown said they're also beefing up security for this popular drinking holiday.

Brit Crossley is the owner of Keegan's Irish Pub.

He said his bar is one of many downtown that will have onsight HPD officers to deal with any people who get too drunk.

"Everybody is. They have to this time of year. You just have a big influx of people and you got to make sure everything is taken care of," said Brit Crossley.

St. Patrick's Day isn't all about drinking in Huntsville.

There will also be a family friendly parade starting at 11:30 p.m.

Abby Cook will be walking in that parade.

She's excited, but she said there's something else she's looking forward to more.

"Probably getting lunch after," said Cook.

If you're not in the parade Saturday, but you want to see what the route looks like from the perspective of somebody who is, just hop in the car with WAAY 31's Kody Fisher and lets go for a quick ride.

It starts out on Woodson Street NW and you take a quick right onto Holmes Avenue.

From there, take a left on Monroe Street NW.

Once you take that to Jefferson Street N and take a right you're entering the heart of downtown.

After passing the court house take a right onto Williams Avenue SW for a nice view of Big Spring Park.

After going in front of the Von Braun Center and taking a left onto Clinton Avenue you're done.

HPD will be closing off these streets starting at 10:30 Saturday morning.

Andrea Layden and her family are going to the parade Saturday.

Safety at big events is always somewhere in the back of her mind.

"In any big crowd there's going to be one guy who ruins it for everybody, but I think in an area like huntsville there's a greater sense of community and I don't feel as threatened in an area like this as I might in a bigger city," said Layden.

The Huntsville Police Department told WAAY 31, on top of the extra officers out Saturday for safety, they'll also have DUI units patrolling hot spots throughout the area to catch people who are drinking and driving.