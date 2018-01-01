Police: Woman who didn't want ham started motel fire

An Athens woman who didn't want a ham that her family brought her ended up behind bars after setting the ham on fire.

Beverly Burrough Harrison, 62, was arrested for first-degree arson Saturday evening.

The charge stems from a February incident at The Mark Motel on Highway 31.

According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, Harrison did not want a ham that her family had brought her at the hotel on Feb. 12, so she set the ham on fire and placed it in a garbage can in her room.

The fire started smoking up the room, and Johnson said Harrison took her dog and left. A short time later, an explosion blew out the front wall of the room, Johnson said. An investigation determined the explosion was caused by a can of butane fuel that ruptured during the fire.

Harrison never told anyone about the fire prior to the explosion, Johnson said.

At last check, she was still in the Limestone County Jail without bond.