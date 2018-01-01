Police: Victim shot in north Huntsville suffering life-threatening injuries

wx_icon Huntsville 47°

Police say a victim is suffering life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting Monday evening.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 6:38 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 7:14 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

Huntsville police say a victim is fighting for his life following a Monday evening shooting.

The shooting happened on Valley Park Drive in north Huntsville.

Police say someone fired multiple shots, and the victim was laying in the street with life-threatening injuries. Police initially thought the victim was on a bicycle, but it appears he was walking on the street when the shooting happened.

Authorities have yet to release the victim's name, and police say they have possible suspects in custody stemming from a nearby vehicle wreck.

This is a breaking news story. WAAY 31 is at the scene gathering new details, and we will provide updates in this story.

