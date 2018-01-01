Athens man charged with stealing car while it was warming up

A man who left his car warming up outside early Tuesday morning left an easy target for a thief, Athens police said.

Dustin Berzett, 30, of Athens, was arrested in the vehicle around 6:30 a.m. and charged with first-degree theft, according to the Athens Police Department.

The Honda Accord was stolen around 5:30 a.m. in Athens. The owner went back outside and called police when he found the car missing.

About an hour later the car was found at Locust and 19th Street in Decatur with Berzett driving, police said.

Berzett was jailed in the Limestone County Jail on $5,000 bond.