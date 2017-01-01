Police: Tennessee man reported killing his wife

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee man called police and confessed to killing his wife.

News outlets report Portland police said in a news release that 55-year-old Jose Castano told dispatch Tuesday that he had killed 49-year-old Jacqueline Castano at their home.

Responding officers took Jose Castano into custody without incident. Jacqueline Castano, an elementary school teacher, was found dead on a bed, near a gun police suspect was used in the killing.

Jose Castano told police he killed his wife after an argument about infidelity in their marriage.

He's charged with one count of first-degree murder and is being held at Sumner County Jail. News outlets did not report whether he has a lawyer.

