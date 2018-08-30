Police Search for Escaped Inmate

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped while on work duty early this morning.

Police say 30-year-old Abdullah Russell walked away from a Texaco Station in Decatur at around 5:30 a.m. Police confirm Russell is originally from Decatur and has family in the area.

Russell was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans.

Police say Russell was in jail for a violation of community corrections on a theft charge. He was originally ordered into the custody of the Department of Corrections, but a second order allowed Russell to serve time at the Morgan County Jail.

Russell had less than a year left on his sentence, but he is now wanted for escape in the 2nd degree.