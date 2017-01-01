Police: Man arrested after stabbing family member in Walmart parking lot

Lawrenceburg authorities are investigating a stabbing at a Walmart parking lot which sent one to the hospital.

Police say the stabbing happened at a Walmart parking lot at 2130 North Locust Avenue. Witnesses told police three family members started arguing before two got in a physical altercation. One of the two was armed with a knife and stabbed the other multiple times.

Police say multiple people saw the altercation, and when they arrived they were able to find the suspect, Timothy Lee Storch, and they charge him with aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Lawrence County, Tennessee Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.