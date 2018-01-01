Police: Madison shooting was domestic-related

Madison police said they have interviewed a person of interest in a Sunday evening shooting but have not made any arrests in the case.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Autumn Lane, which is near Madison Boulevard and off of Shelton Road.
A man who was shot was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Police did not disclose his condition.
Police said they did identify and interview a person of interest but hadn't filed any charges. Police said the incident was the result of a domestic incident but didn't provide any other details.