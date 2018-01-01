Clear
Police: Madison shooting was domestic-related

The shooting happened Sunday evening on Autumn Lane.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 9:48 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2018 9:48 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Madison police said they have interviewed a person of interest in a Sunday evening shooting but have not made any arrests in the case.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Autumn Lane, which is near Madison Boulevard and off of Shelton Road.

A man who was shot was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Police did not disclose his condition.

Police said they did identify and interview a person of interest but hadn't filed any charges. Police said the incident was the result of a domestic incident but didn't provide any other details.

