Police: Madison shooting was domestic-related

Madison police said they have interviewed a person of interest in a Sunday evening shooting but have not made any arrests in the case.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Autumn Lane, which is near Madison Boulevard and off of Shelton Road.

A man who was shot was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Police did not disclose his condition.

Police said they did identify and interview a person of interest but hadn't filed any charges. Police said the incident was the result of a domestic incident but didn't provide any other details.