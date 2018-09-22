Police investigating south Huntsville home in missing persons case

Update: This is now a death investigation. Police have found a body inside the home but they have not confirmed who the person is.

A strong police presence is at a home on Lauderdale Road in South Huntsville as Huntsville Police are investigating a missing persons case. 37 year old Jim Cappello went missing on Thursday and police tell us they were contacted by friends and family of Cappello over the last two days. They also tell us new information led them to come to his home today.

The woman who lives in the home is Cappello's wife and is currently not in custody but is being questioned as a person of interest. Investigators are on scene and the house is currently taped off.

