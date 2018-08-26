One dead after Huntsville shooting on Crestmore Avenue

Huntsville Police say one man is dead after a shooting at a home on Crestmore Avenue.

Police identified the victim as 57-year-old Sam Mitchell. The Madison County Coroner's office told WAAY 31 Mitchell was shot multiple times.

WAAY 31 spoke to a neighbor who said she tried to save Mitchell after he was shot. The woman did not want to be identified but said she and her mother heard more than eight gunshots around 9:00 p.m. Thursday night. They both went to see if they could help and saw Mitchell lying beside a car. The woman said she started performing CPR while her mother called 911.

Huntsville police pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene and taped off the area for more than three hours while they investigated.

WAAY 31 learned from Police that Mitchell was shot outside his home on Clopton Street back in June. However, investigators have not said if the June shooting is related to Thursday night's shooting.

Police are not releasing any information about suspects in the case.

WAAY 31 is still working to learn more about the investigation.