Police: Fraud suspects had equipment for cloning credit cards

A man and woman arrested earlier this week for using stolen cards at the Florence Sam's Club had more than 30 numbers and card cloning equipment, police said.

Jasmine Duckett, 33, of Austell, Ga., and Riquerdo Hawkins, 34, of Atlanta, were arrested Wednesday after a short vehicle pursuit. Both are facing multiple fraud charges.

Florence police said they started getting calls about fraudulent debit and credit card charges at the Sam's Club Jan. 23. After going through store video, police identified Duckett as a suspect and responded to the store Wednesday when she was seen there. Hawkins was driving the vehicle at the time of the short chase, police said.

Whem police searched the vehicle they said they found evidence that they believed was being used to clone credit and debit cards.

Police said they believe Duckett and Hawkins pulled off the same scheme at other places throughout the southeastern United States, and they are working with multiple police agencies on the case.

In total, 12 victims have been identified in Florence and police said they are working with the store to identify others.

Hawkins and Duckett are both being held awaiting bond.

Police said their arrests are not related to ATM skimmers found on machines in the Shoals this week.