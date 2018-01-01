Police: Estranged wife shoots man, pistol-whips woman

BERLIN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama woman forced her way into her estranged husband's home, shot him and pistol-whipped a woman who was present.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says Lee Ann Matanane shot the 59-year-old man in the chest on Saturday. AL.com reports court records show the unidentified man has thrice been arrested on domestic-violence harassment and reckless endangerment charges involving Matanane.

Gentry says the two victims wrested the gun from Matanane. She was arrested at the scene. Charges include two counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree assault.

The couple separated one year ago. They were previously under a court order prohibiting contact, but mediated a settlement last month that has yet to be finalized.

It's unclear whether Matanane has a lawyer.

