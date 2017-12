Despite lots of soap, a suspected thief in Decatur fails to make a clean get away.

Count them. Twenty-six bottles of body wash.



That’s what Decatur police say Cleveland Mason, Jr. stole from Hometown Market on 6th Avenue SE.

Detectives say Mason also assaulted Hometown’s manager when the manager tried to stop him.

Mason is charged with 3rd degree robbery. That’s a felony.

He’s locked in the Morgan County jail on a $2,500 bond.