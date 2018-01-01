Clear

Police: Bedridden woman found covered by roaches, maggots

Two men were arrested for neglect after the woman was found in her Georgia home.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 10:18 AM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 10:18 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SUGAR HILL, Ga. (AP) - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Gwinnett County authorities as saying in a report that her family members, 54-year-old Terry Ward Sorrells and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Sorrells, have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult or elder person.

The report says firefighters were called out to a Sugar Hill home March 15 for medical assistance and found her unresponsive. It says firefighters reported it to police because they felt morally obligated and didn't believe she would live much longer.

She was brought to a hospital but her condition is unclear.

Both men remained jailed Wednesday on $22,200 bonds. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

