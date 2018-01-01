wx_icon Huntsville 38°

wx_icon Florence 34°

wx_icon Fayetteville 34°

wx_icon Decatur 35°

wx_icon Scottsboro 45°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Police: Aryan Nations member shot officer in Tennessee, fled

Police found the Ronnie Lucas Williams' vehicle early Friday morning but are still searching for him on an attempted murder warrant.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 9:40 AM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 9:40 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a man listed in a database as an Aryan Nations gang member shot an officer and is on the run.

Scroll for more content...

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch tells news outlets the man opened fire on Officer David Williams with a shotgun Thursday night as Williams attempted to stop him for speeding. Williams suffered a wound to his shoulder. The suspect is identified as 31-year-old Ronnie Lucas Williams.

Rausch said the officer is not believed to have fired his weapon.

Authorities recovered Wilson's vehicle early Friday. Wilson is being sought on an attempted murder warrant. He was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's top 10 most wanted fugitives list shortly before 10 a.m.

Knoxville Police tweeted shortly before 8 a.m. Friday that Williams has been released from the hospital.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events