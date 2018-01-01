Police: Alabama man killed himself in front of White House

New details: the man who killed himself in front of the White House Saturday is from Alabama.

That new information from police IDs the man as 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess from Maylene, Alabama. Maylene is in Shelby County just outside of Birmingham.

Police says Burgess fired several bullets from a handgun as he approached the fence along the north side of the White House.

That was just before noon Saturday.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time.

The Secret Service says no one from the first family was at the White House when Burgess started shooting.

And Burgess did not appear to be directing his gunfire at the White House.