Police: 1-year-old fatally shot at home in possible accident

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A 1-year-old child was killed in Alabama in what police say was likely an accidental shooting.

Scroll for more content...

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said in a statement at the scene Monday that police think the child was killed with a 9mm handgun kept in the parents' bedroom, but he couldn't offer much detail about how it happened.

He said the mother had stepped out of the house to tell her mother-in-law that she was getting ready to leave, and was alerted to the shooting when a 2-year-old child came to tell them his ears were ringing.

The parents were questioned at the police station.

Mobile police spokeswoman Charlette Solis tells AL.com that the child's death remains under investigation. Further details haven't been released.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/13/2018 2:32:21 PM (GMT -5:00)