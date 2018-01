Decatur police say they are continuing to investigate a shooting which sent one to the hospital.

Officers say they responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Willows apartment complex on Beltline Road.

Police say they found a victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Police say an arrest is pending at this time as the investigation is ongoing.