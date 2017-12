The cold front that came through this morning brought some heavy rain and gusty winds. In its' wake it also brought in a bunch of cold air.

Scroll for more content...

This cold air will last for the next several days as more fronts move through the Valley.

Christmas Eve still looks partly sunny with highs only in the 40s. If you in southern middle Tennessee you may see a sprinkle or two in the afternoon. Christmas Day looks more of the same with highs in the 40s but add in more sunshine.