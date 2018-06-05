Clear

Pleasantly warm with a few clouds

Tuesday will prove to be quite similar to Monday - slightly lower humidity that what we're accustomed to, a fairly cool start, and plenty of sunshine.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 7:39 AM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 9:20 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

After starting out a bit below average this morning, high temperatures will be quite seasonable this afternoon. While we'll see a few thin, high clouds, you'll still be able to see the blue sky peeking through.

Scroll for more content...


Tomorrow, the temperatures start to climb. Highs Wednesday near 90 under a sunny sky. Bit by bit, each afternoon gets a bit hotter heading toward the weekend. We keep the sunshine until Sunday, when a 50/50 chance for storms means a mostly cloudy sky. That will also be the case for Monday.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events