Pleasantly warm with a few clouds

After starting out a bit below average this morning, high temperatures will be quite seasonable this afternoon. While we'll see a few thin, high clouds, you'll still be able to see the blue sky peeking through.

Tomorrow, the temperatures start to climb. Highs Wednesday near 90 under a sunny sky. Bit by bit, each afternoon gets a bit hotter heading toward the weekend. We keep the sunshine until Sunday, when a 50/50 chance for storms means a mostly cloudy sky. That will also be the case for Monday.