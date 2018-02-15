Plans are in place in case a school shooting happens here

We're getting more insight into how school districts in our area are prepared for a shooting.

WAAY 31 spoke to a teacher with Huntsville City Schools who also has young children in school.

He said a shooting happening at school is something always on his mind.

"It's very concerning. I worry about the safety of my kids just like any other parent," said High School Teacher Micah Freeman.

Districts in our area have prepared in several ways.

Athens City Schools has taken the preventative measure of focusing on students' psychological health.

"If they're having some type of mental health issue type crisis in their life that just acutely happens all of a sudden they can get to somebody to talk," said Athens City School Superintendent Dr. Trey Halladay.

That measure is to prevent a student from bringing a gun to school in the first place.

Athens City Schools and other districts throughout our area have building safety measures in place and they also run frequent drills.

As a high school teacher, Freeman has seen those drills first hand.

"We practice and so practice makes perfect for a better outcome in case the real thing does come about," said Freeman.

Freeman said the kids he teaches have internalized what to do.

"Very confident. They're very aware of their surroundings. They know that when that announcement comes over the intercom they know what time it is. They know to lock that door. We huddle in the corner and we look out for one another," said Freeman.

Freeman said he can't see how Huntsville City Schools can do anything more than what they're doing right now.

"You can't predict these types of things. You can't predict somebody coming in school and killing 17 people," said Freeman.