Pipe problems: Who should you call?

WAAY 31 learned Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to 22 frozen and busted pipe calls Tuesday.

We talked to the fire department about when you should call them about your busted pipes and when you should call a plumber.

"If you have some pipes in your attic that bust and run down your wall, then there could be an electric hazard, a shock hazard and we will come mitigate that hazard for you," said Captain Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

He told WAAY 31 the department received more pipe related calls than usual on Tuesday. The calls started around 8 a.m., and it didn't stop until after 5 p.m.

"It's more significant than we are usually dealing with because of the sub-freezing temperatures we are dealing with," McKenzie said.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue told WAAY 31 it's unaware of any injuries that have come from broken pipes, but stressed how dangerous they could be.

"Let's say your hot water heater pipe busts you would want to stay clear of that water because there is electricity around your water heater," he said.

However, McKenzie told WAAY 31 if your pipes freeze, the fire department shouldn't be your first call.

"If your pipes are just frozen there are things you can do to unfreeze them, but just be safe in doing that. The best thing to do is call a licensed plumber," he said.