UPDATE: Pilot having landing gear issue lands safely at Meridianville airport

A pilot having issues with landing gear was able to land safely at the Madison County Executive Airport in Meridianville Thursday afternoon.

The plane circled the airport for more than an hour before landing safely just after 2:30 p.m.

A Madison County Sheriff's Office spokesman said the pilot reported a landing gear issue. Firefighters, paramedics and deputies were standing by while the plane circled the airport.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said the call came in around 1:15 p.m. and that one person was on board the aircraft.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene and will update the story when more information comes in.