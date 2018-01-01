Phoenix man accused of killing estranged wife, 2 children on Christmas pleads not guilty

Click here for updates on this story

Scroll for more content...

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK) -- A Phoenix man accused of killing his estranged wife and two children before getting into a shootout with police at a central Phoenix apartment complex on Christmas Day pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned Thursday morning.

Anthony Milan Ross, a vegan chef and motivational speaker, is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault on an officer, among others.

Ross is being held without bail because this is a capital offense, which means prosecutors may ask for the death penalty.

His next scheduled court hearing is a pretrial conference on Feb. 26.

Officers responded to the Highland Apartments near 16th Street and Highland Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 25 after reports that Ross shot and killed his estranged wife, 38-year-old Iris Ross, in the front patio area of the apartment complex.

Witnesses said Iris was trying to run away from Ross, according to court paperwork.

According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Ross told officers he went through Iris’ pants pockets to find her key fob because he “wanted to move her vehicle so he could leave in his vehicle to an undetermined location.”

After shooting and killing Iris, Ross went into the apartment with his two children inside.

Witnesses reported hearing “two to three more gunshots from inside [his] apartment,” according to court paperwork.

Police attempted to negotiate with Ross who became inconsistent with what he was telling police.

Ross changed his story saying his children were alive and he threatened to kill them, according to police.

After the long standoff, officers entered the apartment where they located 10-month-old Anora Ross’ body. When they entered other parts of the apartment, Ross opened fire on the officers.

A 46-year-old officer with 23 years of service was injured by “either direct or indirect gunfire.” He was taken to the hospital where he has since been released.

Ross was not injured and was eventually taken into custody.

Officers then located 11-year-old Nigel Ross’ body in another room.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.