Pfizer issues voluntary recall of children's Advil

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling one lot of Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4 FL oz. bottle.
The company said the dosage cup is marked in teaspoons and the instructions on the label are listed in milliliters, which could make it easier to overdose a child.
Only one specific lot was recalled.
The NDC is 0573-0207-30, the lot number is R51129, and the expiration date is 11/20.
The lot was distrubuted nationwide to wholesalers, distributors, and retailed from May 2018 through June 2018.
