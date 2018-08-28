Pfizer issues voluntary recall of children's Advil

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling one lot of Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4 FL oz. bottle.

The company said the dosage cup is marked in teaspoons and the instructions on the label are listed in milliliters, which could make it easier to overdose a child.

Only one specific lot was recalled.

The NDC is 0573-0207-30, the lot number is R51129, and the expiration date is 11/20.

The lot was distrubuted nationwide to wholesalers, distributors, and retailed from May 2018 through June 2018.