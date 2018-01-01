Petition started to get school shooting victim military burial

A White House online petition is seeking a funeral with military honors for one of the Florida school shooting victims.

Peter Wang, 15, was one of the 17 students killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

According to the petition, Wang was wearing his JROTC uniform and holding doors open to help students and staff flee to safety.

"Wand died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial," the petition states.

As of Monday morning, the petition had received more than 22,000 signatures. It needs 100,000 signatures by March 18 to receive an official update from the White House.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder for the shooting.

