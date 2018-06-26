Peters primed for larger role with Auburn in 2018

For the last three years Kerryon Johnson has carried the torch for the "256" down on The Plains. Now, following his departure for the bright lights of the NFL, the North Half of the state is looking for somebody new to put on for the Tennessee Valley.
No doubt there are a handful of locals who are up to the task, seven current players from North Alabama grace the Auburn roster heading into 2018, but Jordyn Peters is one of those guys who's looking to take over a larger role with the Tigers after a productive debut season.
The safety out of Muscle Shoals High School appeared in 10 games for the Tigers, tallying 24 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a couple of pass break ups in his debut season. Most of that work came out of the dime package where Peters predominately worked as the nickel back.
"He got quality experience. He played a lot. Played a lot in some big games, made some big plays in some big games, so that will definitely help him," said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. "He was a little banged up in the spring but the fact that he hung in there and got reps. I know coach Steele and the defensive staff feels very good about where he's at going into his sophomore year."
Peters suffered a knee injury during spring ball but is ready to roll once the team reports back later this summer.
