Pesky clouds & a few showers

The chance of rain is 20%. Many locations won't see rain today, but we'll all be stuck with only a few spots of blue sky. Temperatures will be above average - again. Highs reach the upper 80s with a light south wind.

In the coming days, rain showers diminish and the heat intensifies. Highs will be running over 10 degrees above by Thursday, climbing into the lower 90s each afternoon through at least Saturday. Expect sunshine to carry us through to the weekend. By Monday, clouds start building and we'll see isolated showers and storms back in the forecast.